Kiara Advani, Triptii Dimri or Shruti Haasan, who's playing the lead in Yash's 'Toxic' movie?

Famous Kannada actor Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The actor rose to fame in the North with his 2018 film KGF and the actor won over the country with its second part in 2022. Since then the actor has stayed away from the big screens. Nowadays, Yash is in the news for his upcoming film, Toxic. Meanwhile, increasing the excitement of the fans, the makers have released the first look of his movie, which suggests that this time, Yash will be seen in a new avatar on screen. While fans are having a hard time keeping their calm after watching the Toxic teaser, they are also interested in knowing who's playing the female lead in the film. Let us know here!

Who's Yash's heroine in Toxic?

A musical chair was seen playing between several Bollywood and South actresses for Toxic's female role. Several actresses' names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Triptii Dimri, Sai Pallavi, Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan have been mentioned for this role but seems like Game Changer actor Kiara Advani has won the race. If reports are to be believed then, the makers of Toxic have opted for a Bollywood actor to allure the North Indian fans. But there's also a possibility for a second female counterpart that might be played by Shruti or Sai.

Yash's surprise for fans

Yesterday, on January 7, Yash posted an Instagram story and informed his fans about a big birthday surprise. KGF actor has fulfilled his promise and released a big gift for the fans from the film Toxic. The actor has shared an intriguing teaser from the film Toxic on his birthday. In the teaser, he is seen entering a casino after moving out of a luxurious car. Further, he is seen pouring wine on a pole dancer. In the first look, Yash is wearing a white suit and a hat. Fans are claiming that the teaser is giving the vibe of a Hollywood film.

When will Toxic be released?

Toxic: A Dark Fairytale is being made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas. It is going to be released worldwide on April 10, this year. Only time will tell what new blast this pan-India film of Yash makes at the box office.

