Squid Game 2 dethroned by this new show on Netflix from top spot

Squid Game 2 is no longer Netflix's top show.

Squid Game 2 landed on Netflix in the last week of December after a long gap from its previous edition. The first season of Squid Game was a massive success, which built its huge fan base across the globe. Ever since its second season landed on the platform, it remained and held the top spot. Now, things have taken a drastic turn after January 6 when a new show premiered on Netflix. On January 6, 2025, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) popular TV show, Monday Night Raw, aired on a digital platform for the time in history. In the US region, the debut episode of RAW has dethroned Squid Game 2, taking up the top spot in the list of top 10 shows.

Last year, WWE and Netflix reportedly signed a deal worth over USD billion. As per the deal, Netflix will now be the new home for Monday Night Raw. Not only this, all events and special shows outside the US will be streamed on the platform, which includes series, documentaries and other shows. The agreement will last for 10 years.

Debut episode of Raw on Netflix

The first episode of Raw on Netflix was nearly 3 hours long and featured legendary stars like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena. The episode was also the official beginning of The Farewell Year for John Cena.

In the ring, the superstar stated that he would make his last year as a performer in the company a memorable one. Cena also said that he would first compete in the Royal Rumble match to win and grab the main event spot at the upcoming Wrestlemania.