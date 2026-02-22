The wedding of VIROSH confirmed: Rashmika Mandanna makes it official with Vijay Deverakonda | Read post

New Delhi:

Good news for Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's fans! The rumoured couple has finally confirmed their wedding via social media post on Sunday night. For several days, speculation had been rife about their wedding. Now, these rumours have been put to rest. The two have confirmed their wedding and shared a loving post for their fans on social media.

Before any wedding plans were even made, the fans had already given meaning to their relationship. By naming their wedding after this identity that the fans created, Vijay and Rashmika are making sure that their fans are not just observers of their wedding, but are also a part of it.

What does the note say?

On Sunday, Rashmika and Vijay shared a post in the story section of their Instagram page saying that their fans gave them the name VIROSH with so much love.

Their note reads, 'Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!'

When will Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna get married?

The couple did not reveal the wedding date in their post. However, according to media reports, the couple is set to wed on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple chose a royal palace for the wedding, where only family members and very close friends will be in attendance. They were also spotted at the airport on Saturday, leading to speculation that Rashmika and Vijay are heading to Udaipur for the wedding.

On the career front

Regarding Vijay Deverakonda's career, his film Kingdom was released last year. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in the South Indian film Girlfriend last year. This year, both have major film projects lined up. Rashmika is filming the Bollywood film Cocktail 2, while Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Raanabali.

