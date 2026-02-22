Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: Here's all we know so far about the alleged Udaipur wedding

New Delhi:

South actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news for a long time regarding their alleged engagement. Now, media reports suggest that they will be getting married this month, February. Recently, their wedding card and videos showing the wedding venue went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, details about their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced. Find out when their pre-wedding festivities will begin.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding will take place in Udaipur

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are set to wed on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple chose a royal heritage palace for their wedding, where only family members and very close friends will be present. According to media reports, their pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 24.

Haldi and wedding rituals

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's Mehendi ceremony will take place on February 25. The couple will then tie the knot on February 26. Details about the wedding ceremony are currently unknown. Reports claim that no celebrities from the Telugu and Hindi industries have been invited to the wedding in Udaipur. However, two receptions are reported to be held after the wedding. One will be held in Hyderabad and the other in Mumbai.

When did the couple get engaged?

Amidst the rumours of Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, several videos of Vijay Deverakonda's house went viral on social media a few days ago, showing the entire house decorated with lights. It was decorated like a wedding. Fans were delighted for Vijay and Rashmika after watching these videos.

Vijay and Rashmika's engagement reportedly took place on October 3, 2025. Despite the ongoing rumours of their wedding, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have officially confirmed their engagement. However, several videos of their wedding venue and Hyderabad residence has their fans excited. Now all they are waiting for are their official wedding pictures.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comeback project gets release date | Deets Inside