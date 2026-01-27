Why Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is trending: Release date, plot, casting rumours A new teaser for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring Travis Scott has gone viral after airing during an NFL game, adding fresh hype to the epic Greek saga.

In the midst of the rising hype for the long-awaited The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, a new teaser has managed to grab the attention of the internet with the release featuring rapper, singer and songwriter Travis Scott. A TV teaser was shown during the airing of the NFL AFC Championship game, giving fans a glimpse of Travis Scott in the upcoming Greek saga.

From the visuals of the teaser, Scott can be seen standing on top of a table, commanding the attention of a group of soldiers. The teaser also includes Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus, as reported by Variety.

Travis Scott’s teaser cameo sparks online buzz

The new teaser featuring the 10-time Grammy nominee quickly spread across social media platforms, leaving fans extremely excited. It is worth noting that this is not the first time Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan have teamed up for a project. The rapper has previously composed a song titled The Plan for Nolan’s 2020 release 'Tenet'.

Nolan stated in an interview, as per Variety, that Scott's voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. He added that Scott’s observations on the musical and narrative construct built by composer Ludwig Goransson and himself were immediate, insightful and profound.

The Odyssey trailer teases a brutal journey home

Earlier in December 2025, the team released the first trailer of The Odyssey, which is based on the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a long and winding journey back home after the Trojan War.

The trailer also showed Odysseus getting shipwrecked along with his army and then returning home on a treacherous journey. Odysseus and his soldiers were later seen inside the famous Trojan horse, which was earlier showcased in a six-minute video screened before IMAX 70mm showings of Sinners and One Battle After Another.

For the unversed, Odysseus travelled over land, by boat and through caves, including one where a menacing giant creature lurked in the background. There was also a quick glimpse of Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus and Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope.

A massive ensemble backs Nolan’s Greek epic

Damon will lead the cast, which will also include Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and others.

Nolan is the writer and director of the movie, in addition to producing it along with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey release date

After the super success of Oppenheimer, critically and collection wise, Christopher Nolan's next creation, The Odyssey, will release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026 in IMAX and 2D screens.

