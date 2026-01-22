Oscar 2026 Nominations: Sinners leads race with 16 nods; when and where to watch Sinners has become the most-nominated film in Oscar history. If you missed watching it on the big screen, there’s no need to worry, as the film is now available to stream on OTT platforms. Read on to find out where you can watch it online.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on January 22, and Sinners is leading the race as the most-nominated film in Oscar history. The supernatural horror film has set a new Oscars record with 16 nominations out of 24 categories.

The announcement has created a lot of buzz among cinema lovers, with fans praising the film's achievement online. Sinners received nominations in major categories, including Actress in a Supporting Role, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role, and more.

The Hollywood film Sinners was released in theatres in 2025. If you missed watching it on the big screen, there's no need to worry, as the film is now available to stream on OTT platforms. Read on to find out its OTT streaming platform.

Sinners breaks Oscar record with 16 nominations

For the unversed, Sinners has been nominated in multiple categories, including:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Original Screenplay

Actor in a Supporting Role

Casting

Costume Design

Original Song

Production Design

Film Editing

Sound

Visual Effects

Cinematography

Actor in a Leading Role

Directing

Best Picture

Where to watch Sinners online?

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is available to stream on the JioHotstar platform. The film features an ensemble cast led by Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, alongside Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Saul Williams, Dave Maldonado, Aadyn Encarlarde, Helena Hu, Sam Malone, and others.

Sinners: Production details

The film is produced by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, the cinematography is by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and the editing is done by Michael P. Shawver.

