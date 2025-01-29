The Mehta Boys trailer depicts fickleness of impassive father-son duo starring Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB The Mehta Boys trailer has been released today

The trailer of Boman Irani's first film as a director, 'The Mehta Boys' has been released. With this OTT film, the award-winning actor is entering the world of direction and writing. A glimpse of the complicated relationship between father and son is seen in the trailer. The film's trailer featuring Boman and Laila Majnu famed actor Avinash Tiwari presents emotions in a deep way along with light moments.

'The Mehta Boys' trailer is out now

The official trailer of 'The Mehta Boys' was released on Wednesday. While releasing the trailer, the producers wrote, 'Love, understanding and second chance are the root of everything.' The makers released a two-minute 26-second trailer on social media, which begins with Boman Irani's character coming to live with his son Amay, played by Avinash Tiwari. The difficult relationship between them can also be seen in the trailer, as both of them do not agree with each other. Shreya Chaudhary plays Amay's girlfriend Zara, who helps him understand his father. Pooja Saroop is also seen in the trailer.

The film be released on this day

The film will be released on Prime Video on February 7, 2025. Talking about star cast of the film, it is directed by Boman Irani. He has also played an important role in the film. The story of the film is written by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinalaris Jr along with Boman Irani. Even before its release, the film has already stamped the international film festivals.

'The Mehta Boys' run at film festivals

At the esteemed Chicago South Asian Film Festival earlier this year, 'The Mehta Boys' made its international premiere and took home the Best Feature Film Award. Later, it was shown at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, where actor Boman Irani's stirring performance earned him the Best Actor prize. The Prime Video film was also screened at International Film Festival of India 2024, Goa.

