Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Shariful Islam sent to 14-day judicial custody

IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence earlier this month

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mumbai's Bandra Metropolitan Court has sent accused Shariful Islam to 14-day judicial custody. In the court, the police requested to extend his remand. Police also sent sample FSL of accused Sharifuk Islam for face recognition. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Police held a press conference where Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya and DCP Dixit Gedam said that the investigation of the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested by DCP Zone 9 has been done in the right way and the investigation is going in the right direction.

Recently, Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL), so that the blood stains seen on the attacker's clothes can be proved to be that of the actor.

Apart from this, the police also conducted a search operation in the Nadia district of West Bengal and questioned a woman in the case. A two-member team of Mumbai Police reached West Bengal on last Sunday. A West Bengal Police source said, "Mumbai Police has questioned a woman from Chapra in Nadia district in the attack on the Saif Ali Khan case. Police can apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai."

The SIM card used by the accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan was in the name of a woman from West Bengal, Khukumoi Jahangir Sheikh. The Mumbai Police team went to West Bengal and recorded the statement of that woman.

This all started earlier this month when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries.

