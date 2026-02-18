The Kerala Story 2: Release date, story, cast; all you need to know about Aditi Bhatia's debut film

New Delhi:

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 is finally out, and it sets a heavy, unsettling tone right from the start. It opens with a stark claim that India could turn into an Islamic state in the next 25 years. From there, the narrative moves beyond Kerala and into Rajasthan. One of the early moments shows a distressed Hindu family attempting to file a POCSO case, alleging that their 16-year-old daughter was forced to convert to another faith.

The Kerala Story 2: What the trailer shows

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 then shifts across multiple locations and stories. It begins with a Hindu girl from Madhya Pradesh who steps into what looks like a marriage, but it does not stay that way for long. As things unfold, the situation shifts, and she finds herself being pushed towards a forced conversion. In Kerala, another relationship takes shape, though it carries a similar strain underneath. A Muslim man pressures his Hindu girlfriend into a live-in arrangement. When she refuses to let go of her religious beliefs, the friction between them grows sharper, and the confrontations that follow turn violent.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has said that these stories are based on six-seven months of detailed research. According to him, this process included studying Indian court documents as well.

The Kerala Story 2: Release date and what to expect

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the makers shared the trailer on social media with a strong message: "They targeted our daughters... This time, we will not remain silent."

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27, 2026. The first part of The Kerala Story franchise, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, released in 2023. The film turned out to be a rage and was a huge hit at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2: All about the cast

The film features child artist and TV actor Aditi Bhatia's debut movie. Apart from her, the film stars Ulka Gupta, and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles.

It is directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Ravichand Nallappa. The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

