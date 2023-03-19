Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
The International Glamour Project giving opportunities to rural and small-town women to kickstart in Mumbai

The International Glamour Project will provide a rare opportunity for women to demonstrate their creativity and talents to audiences across the globe. The grand premiere event is set to happen in Mumbai.

International Glamour Project to kickstart soon
International Glamour Project to kickstart soon

'The International Glamour Project' is already making an impact by empowering women and giving them a platform to showcase their talent. Founder Dr. Swaroop Puranik has always been socially involved and this event is a testimony to his commitment to empowering women. It will provide a golden opportunity for women from all walks of life to showcase their talent and skills in front of the world. It is expected to contribute to society in more ways than one. 

"The International Glamour Project" is all set to launch its grand premiere event. The event is going to happen at Cinepolis in Grand Central Mall, which is the largest mall in New Mumbai. It will take place between 10:30 am to 6:00 pm. International Glamour Project will present the private premiere of both its web series in this premiere.

Golden opportunity for rural and small towner women 

The Glamour Project is a golden opportunity for women belonging to rural and small towns. It is often seen in beauty pageants that the women participating in these usually come from metropolitan cities or other big cities of the country. But now participants coming from small places are getting platforms that are giving wings to their dreams.  The Glamour Project is one such platform.  It provides personality development and modeling training to small-town and rural women to participate in beauty pageants like Miss Teen, Miss India and Mrs India. Such participants are also exposed to photoshoots and brand endorsements. This is a big achievement for them. 

Not only this but they are also given the opportunity to represent in countries like the United States of America and after participating in beauty pageants, their path also opens to web series and TV shows. These participants are also helped in building a career through OTT and other platforms. Thus, The Glamour Project is striving towards making the glamour world more inclusive and diverse.

