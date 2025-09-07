The Chase: MS Dhoni to make acting debut with 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala and R Madhavan? Is MS Dhoni making his film debut with R Madhavan? Vasan Bala has shared the teaser of The Chase that has confused netizens.

New Delhi:

Seems like former Team India captain MS Dhoni is now ready to show his magic on the film screen after the cricket field. This confusion took place after Jigra movie director Vasan Bala shared a teaser of The Chase on Sunday.

In the teaser, actor R Madhavan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen in the roles of fighters who go on a mission. They are also seen fighting with the enemies. However, it is yet not clear is this teaser belongs to a movie or a brand ad.

One mission, two warriors

In the video, both Dhoni and Madhavan are seen in the look of task force officers. Both are shown with the tagline 'two fighters, one mission'. The entry of both stars wearing uniforms doubled the excitement among the fans. Madhavan shared the video on Instagram and wrote, 'One mission. Two warriors. Get ready, a tremendous chase is about to begin.'

Social media reacts

As soon as Madhavan shared this teaser on his Instagram, it created a stir on social media. Hundreds of fans immediately started sharing the video and the discussion about Dhoni's acting debut intensified. Although Dhoni has already been seen doing cameos in many advertisements and recently in the Tamil film 'Goat', this time his glimpse looks completely different and powerful.

Moreover, even if it's an advertisement, it is shared in a way that a movie is announced. 'Is Mahi finally making his acting debut?' wrote an Instagram user under Vasan's post. Another user wrote, 'If it's a movie, I am all in.'

Watch The Chase's teaser here:

Madhavan's recent projects

On the other hand, R Madhavan was recently seen in the Netflix film 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. In this film, he shared the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh and his character was highly appreciated. However, the film failed to impress critics and audiences.

Also Read: Toronto International Film Festival 2025: Bobby Deol attends Sholay 4K version screening with Ramesh Sippy