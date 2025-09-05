The Bengal Files X review: Netizens call Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama ‘unforgettable’ The Bengal Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s third Files trilogy film, released on 5 September. Audiences call it gripping, powerful and unforgettable.

New Delhi:

Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama film 'The Bengal Files' hit the big screens this Friday, September 5, 2025. Notably, 'The Bengal Files' marks the third instalment in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy which is based on modern Indian history, following 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files'.

The film features an ensemble cast including Eklavya Sood, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Khera, Pallavi Joshi, and others in pivotal roles.

Agnihotri's film has been making headlines due to its controversial themes. However, viewers who watched the film on its opening day have shared their reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Here's what netizens are saying about this political drama:

The Bengal Files X review

So far, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. One X user praised Vivek Agnihotri for the film’s gripping storyline, calling it “unmissable and unforgettable.” His post reads: "A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul Gripping storytelling by Vivek Agnihotri Bone-chilling frames that hit the conscience Powerhouse performances – Simratt Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar Strong support – Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata & Sourav Das This is not just cinema… it’s HISTORY on screen. Unmissable & unforgettable!"

Another user praised the performances of Simratt Kaur Randhawa, Namashi Chakraborthy, and Pallavi Joshi. He wrote: "Incredible movie and haunting. The Bengal Files is our history. Simrat kaur with a performance of a lifetime as Bharathi Banarjee. Her emotions sweep you, definitely to watch out. Namashi and Pallavi Joshi are also fantastic. & Mithu da #TheBengalFilesReview #thebengalfiles."

