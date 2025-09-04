Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files to release on September 5: Cast, plot, trailer The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, hits theatres on Sept 5. The film depicts the Bengal riots of 1946 and stars Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi.

After 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files', now director Vivek Agnihotri has come up with his next film in this series, 'The Bengal Files'. The film that deals with the pain of the riots that took place in Bengal in 1946, is releasing tomorrow.

The Bengal Files trailer highlights

In this 3-minute 32-second trailer, a lot of bloodshed and gruesome scenes of riots are seen. In this film, too, Vivek Agnihotri has once again adopted the formula of 'The Kashmir Files'. Where stories of two times are going on simultaneously. On one hand, the story of the riots that took place in 1946 before independence is being shown. On the other hand, the investigation and inquiry being done about those incidents at present has been shown. The characters of Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah are also seen in the trailer.

Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi

Anupam Kher is seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in 'The Bengal Files'. A glimpse of his character is also seen in the trailer. At the same time, his dialogues are also heard. Apart from this, a glimpse of the characters of Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi was also seen in the trailer.

Plot: Bengal riots and the Noakhali massacre of 1946

In 'The Bengal Files', events like the Kolkata riots and the Noakhali massacre of 1946 will be shown. The film is also surrounded by controversy before its release. The filmmakers said that they have been threatened and harassed since the announcement of the film.

The Bengal Files release date and details

Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar will be seen in lead roles in 'The Bengal Files', which will be released on September 5. Let us tell you that all these stars also appeared in 'The Kashmir Files'.

