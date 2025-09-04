Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's multi-starrer is now streaming on this OTT platform Vishnu Manchu's multi-starrer Kannappa is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The movie features Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal in cameos.

New Delhi:

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa was released in theatres on June 27. Now, after two months, the movie has made its way to OTT.

The film that garnered a lot of attention due to its cast did not do anything special at the box office. Now it remains to see if Kannappa can entice the OTT audience or not.

Kannappa is out on Prime Video

The fantasy action-drama multi-starrer has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform shared the official note on Instagram. 'Glory Guts Grandeur all in one epic #KannappaOnPrime, Watch Now @actorprabhas @akshaykumar @kajalaggarwalofficial @arpitranka @dir_mukesh @stephendevassy @editoranthonyofficial @prabhudevaofficial @24FramesFactory @avaentofficial @KannappaMovie,' reads Prime Video's caption.

Kannappa Cast

Kannappa features Vishnu Manchu in the lead, with key cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The fantasy action-drama was produced by Mohan Babu.



Prime members in India can stream this starting today in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

Kannappa plot

Kannappa is inspired by true events and revolves around the spiritual journey of Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu), a tribal warrior and staunch atheist. Rejecting all religious rituals and beliefs at first, his life takes an unexpected and profound turn when he encounters Vayu Linga, a form of Lord Shiva, leading to his transformation into one of Shiva’s most devoted followers.

Kannappa budget and collection

Kannappa was made with a huge budget of Rs 200 crores. The movie highly relies on VFX. However, the film failed to earn back its production cost and was able to mint only Rs 42.18 crore worldwide, with Rs 37.08 crore being the India gross and Rs 5.1 crore overseas.

Not only did the mythological drama fail to impress the theatrical audiences, but also the critics.

