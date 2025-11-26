From Charlie Brown to You’ve Got Mail: 5 films that resurface each Thanksgiving With Thanksgiving around the corner, several films once again climb streaming charts worldwide. From nostalgic animations like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to cosy rom-coms such as You’ve Got Mail, here are five movies people revisit every November.

As families in the US prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings, streaming platforms have highlighted a familiar mix of seasonal favourites and modern classics.

From animated comfort-watch titles to family dramas set around the holiday table, here are five films that continue to draw viewers every November.

Top Thanksgiving movies 2025

1. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Often cited as the quintessential Thanksgiving film, Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows two strangers, played by Steve Martin and John Candy, trying to get home for the holiday. The comedy has remained relevant for decades because of its travel chaos, emotional core, and relatable holiday stress. It regularly resurfaces on TV networks and streaming lists during the Thanksgiving week.

2. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

The Peanuts special remains one of the most-watched animated Thanksgiving titles in the US. First released on CBS in 1973, it continues to air annually, now primarily through streaming platforms. The 25-minute film is known for its simple storytelling, school project-style feast, and the familiar music of Vince Guaraldi. Families often stream or rewatch it as part of their holiday rituals.

3. The Blind Side (2009)

While not exclusively a Thanksgiving movie, The Blind Side features a well-known Thanksgiving sequence that viewers often revisit during the season. The Sandra Bullock–starrer, based on the real-life story of NFL player Michael Oher, became one of the top-grossing sports dramas of the 2000s. The holiday scene has made it a recurring recommendation for Thanksgiving-themed lists.

4. Home for the Holidays (1995)

Home for the Holidays is a comedy-drama featuring Holly Hunter. The movie deals with the fine line of tension and hilarity against the backdrop of Thanksgiving. It is significant to note that the movie failed at the box office, but it eventually found a loyal audience.

5. You've Got Mail (1998)

Though not a Thanksgiving-centred movie, Nora Ephron's classic includes some highly memorable fall and holiday sequences-including that iconic Thanksgiving supermarket scene-which have made it a seasonal favourite. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the film consistently trends on streaming platforms every November for its cosy New York setting.

