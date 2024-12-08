TGIKS: Baby John's starcast including Varun Dhawan to grace season finale episode of Kapil Sharma's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to conclude next week

The Great Indian Kapil Show will soon be concluding with its second season. In the latest episode, legendary and veteran actress Rekha featured on the show. Toward the end of the episode, a new promo was unveiled by the show's makers wherein the host Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the audience to the season finale episode of Season 2. The upcoming episode will feature the star cast of Baby John including Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and the director of the film Atlee Kumar. A few weeks ago, India TV also informed our readers that TGIKS will be ending in December and just four episodes are left in this season after Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda unintentionally revealed the news.

In a fun segment from the episode when Navjot Singh Sidhu came along with his wife, Krushna as Dharmendra sat near Sidhu and asked him where he was these years, he was searching for him everywhere. ''I went to Pondicherry, aap wahan bhi nahi the. I went to Telanganana, aap wahan bhi nahi the. I went to Chikkamagaluru, aap wahan bhi nahi the.'' Rajiv as Bobby Deol intervened and asked him, ''Aap Punjab kyun nahi gaye?''

Krushna replied, ''wahan mil jaate na. ye agar mujhe mil jaate to h main itna emotional drama kaise karta, bete. Ho sakta hai Netflix mujhe ek series main cast karle, kyunki humara show toh abhi sirf chaar episodes ka hi bacha hai.''

About TGIKS Season 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 began in September with Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Karan Johar as the first guests of the season. So far, many popular and influential personalities have graced the show including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Shalini Passi, Jr NTR, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy and Vidya Balan, among others.

