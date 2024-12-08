AP Dhillon sings for his 'childhood crush' Malaika Arora at Mumbai concert | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO AP Dhillon will next perform live in New Delhi on December 14.

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon set the stage on fire on Saturday when his soulful Mumbai performance excited his fans. However, the main attraction of his stint was when Bollywood diva and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora joined him on the stage. Several pictures and videos from Dhillon's Mumbai concert are all over social media, however, one video featuring Malla grooving with the singer on the stage captivated the attention most. The duo even shared a warm hug.

See the video:

The event also witnessed acts by singers Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir in the Hood. AP Dhillon, who is currently on his India tour, announced his live shows in September this year. After Mumbai, he will be seen performing live in New Delhi on December 14 and in Chandigarh on December 21.

Many Bollywood stars including Bhum Pednekar and Mrunal Thakur attended AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai and also shared glimpses of the night on their social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil Nu hitmaker shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who l am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET'S GO!"

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live.'' This is Dhillon's second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

