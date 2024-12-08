Pushpa 2 Box Office Report: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film inches closer to cross Rs 400 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 was released worldwide on December 5

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is shattering box office records each day like a cake walk. The film released on December 5 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor. As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has minted Rs 383.7 crore in just three days of its theatrical release. If this trend continues on Sunday, the film is expected to enter the coveted Rs 500 crore club by the end of its first weekend.

Check out day-wise box office collections:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 164.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 80.3 crore, Hindi: Rs 70.3 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 4.95 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 93.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 28.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 56.9 crore, Tamil: Rs 5.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 65 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 115 crore (Telugu: Rs 31.5 crore, Hindi: Rs 73.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 80 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.70 crore)

On its first day of theatrical release, the film broke the record of biggest opener, which was earlier held by Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR. Pushpa 2 minted Rs 175 crore on its Day 1, with a major contribution coming from its original Telugu version.

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film's music rights are owned by T-Series. The makers of the film announced a change in its release date. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, which was changed to December 5.

