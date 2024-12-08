Dharmendra birthday: Sunny Deol shares adorable throwback photos as his dad turns 89

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 89 today

Legendary actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today, December 8, 2024. On the special occasion, his elder son Sunny Deol shared a video featuring throwback pictures of his father and some of the best moments of their family on his Instagram handle. ''Happy Birthday Papa. I love you the most!'' Sunny wrote in the caption of his post. The video features a series of throwback photos, showcasing moments where the two are seen hugging, spending quality time together in the mountains and enjoying each other's company.

See the post:

Dharmendra's career at a glance

Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, has delivered some of the most remarkable films over the years. Sholay, The Burning Train, Apne, Dharam Veer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Naya Zamana, Anupama and Bandini are some of Dharmendra's most iconic films ever.

The veteran actor was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. He will next feature in a film titled Ikkis, alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his service to the nation. The release date of Ikkis is yet to be announced. Dharmendra also has Anil Sharma's directorial Apne 2 in the pipeline, also starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and his grandson Karan Deol.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol will next star in Jaat, the teaser of which was unveiled by its makers earlier this month. He also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline, which is being produced by Aamir Khan.

