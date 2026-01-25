Tere Ishk Mein ending explained: What happens in the Dhanush–Kriti Sanon film Tere Ishk Mein’s emotional climax has left viewers divided. Here’s a clear explanation of the film’s story, tragic ending, and what the finale truly means.

Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, Tere Ishk Mein hit screens on 28 November and has already kicked off frenzied debates regarding its shocking finale. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the romance drama opened alongside Gustaakh Ishq and entered theatres with sturdy advance bookings.

But perhaps the most crucial point of debate with audiences trying to dissect the fate of the lead characters was the emotional climax of the film. Now that the film is streaming on Netflix, let's know about its storyline and climax.

Tere Ishk Mein story: What the film is about

The central character in the narrative is Indian Air Force officer Shankar, who gets grounded in a Leh Air Force base due to aggressive behaviour. His exceptional performance as one of the best in his unit does not exonerate Shankar, who, while shown to be one of the best, does not comply with orders, prompting his seniors to seek assistance to address his behaviour. For that purpose, they introduce Mukti, who functions as a counsellor to address Shankar's behaviour. The meeting between Shankar and Mukti is marked by a tense atmosphere, one that arises from a past relationship neither has recovered from sufficiently.

As the storyline returns to their college days, it is seen how they first got to know each other, though Mukti is seen as a studious medical student, whereas her partner, Shankar, is depicted as a reckless individual who has a short fuse himself. Their work relationship gradually develops into an unusual kind of relationship, though it is seen how it forms the crux of their present life itself.

Tere Ishk Mein ending explained: What really happens in the climax

In the final scene of Tere Ishk Mein, Shankar is tasked to fly towards an imminent war from the cockpit; still, he is unable to do it unless Mukti signs his disciplinary report. Her denial served as a backdrop to the dramatic moment as she requests him to listen to the real truth, which he tried to avoid over the years.

Mukti, who is pregnant with her first child, along with her husband Jasjeet, discloses why she married someone else. She confesses all her fears, all her regrets, and the reason she believes she may not survive because of her failing health. Then she requests Shankar to take care of her child if she does not make it through. Shankar agrees to her request but insists she sign his clearance form before he departs.

Once the signature is in place, Shankar joins the mission. In a tragic turn of events, he is killed in action. Meanwhile, Mukti gives birth to Jasjeet’s baby, tying the story full circle.

