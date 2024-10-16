Taylor Swift surprises fans with Eras Tour book announcement, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Taylor Swift announces career switch with new book.

Taylor Swift recently announced a shift in her career on Good Morning America. She took to social media to make the announcement. Her famous 'The Eras Tour' is coming to an end and she has shared the exciting news with her fans.

As the Eras Tour comes to an end in December 2024, Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing her first official book about the tour. The book will include never-before-seen photos and will feature stories and memories from Taylor herself. It's going to be a 256-page long book that gives an inside look at what she called "the most wondrous tour of her life."

She will also make available official hard copies that include an explanation of the anthology of her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's fans have been waiting for her to reveal this for a very long time, especially in light of the unexpected album release. According to Parade, both products will only be sold at Target and will be available starting on Black Friday. She shared a social media post on X announcing the same.

Reactions of fans after Swift's announcement

Fans have been waiting a long time for Swift's official book, so when the Blank Space singer revealed it, Swift's fan base went into a frenzy. “Crying that this tour is coming to an end, but so excited we get to live those memories through a beautiful tour book. We love you endlessly." a user commented on X. We will always love you."

“Did this just confirm no reputation TV this year-” said a second user.

In response, a third person said, "Never been seen performance' what if it's the damn season."

Another one wrote, “Girl whatever where’s rep TV,” while another one wrote, “ONLY at Target?!?? Why do you hate your non-American fans.”

