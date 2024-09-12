Taylor Swift, Post Malone win big at MTV VMAs 2024: Check out full list of winners

Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Swift started her speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago, before discussing Malone. “There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music's favourite person to collaborate with,” she shifted her attention to him. It has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma'am.''
Check out the full list of winners of the awards night (excluding Technical awards):
Video of the year
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records
Billie Eilish – Lunch– Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red– Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records (WINNER)
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)
Song of the year
Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me– Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us– pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso– Island (WINNER)
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records
Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records
Best new artist
Chappell Roan – Island (WINNER)
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Tyla – Epic Records
Best collaboration
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be– CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones– Columbia Records
Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help– Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records (WINNER)
Best pop
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)
Best hip-hop
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records (WINNER)
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!– CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – fukumean– Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA– Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N– Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – Lifeline– AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
Muni Long – Made for Me– Def Jam
SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (WINNER)
Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good– mega / gamma.
Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records
Best alternative
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records (WINNER)
Bleachers – Tiny Moves– Dirty Hit
Hozier – Too Sweet– Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed– KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – Friendly Fire– This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)– Warner Records
Best rock
Bon Jovi – Legendary– Island
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove– Atlantic Records
Green Day – Dilemma– Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – Human– ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. (WINNER)
U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records
Best Latin
Anitta – Mil Veces– Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment (WINNER)
Bad Bunny – Monaco– Rimas Entertainment
Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón– Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – LaLa – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky– Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería– Sony Music US Latin
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song– Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – City Boys– Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational– Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – Love Me JeJe– Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records (WINNER)
Usher, Pheelz – Ruin – mega / gamma
Best K-pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – Rockstar– Lloud Co. / RCA Records (WINNER)
NCT Dream – Smoothie– SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – Super Shy– ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – LALALALA– JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu– BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video for good
Alexander Stewart – if you only knew– FAE grp
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me– Twenty Nine Music Group
RAYE – Genesis– Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – In Your Love– Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
MTV push performance of the year
August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes– Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum– CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU– Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones– Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova– Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa– vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – Goddess– Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY– SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Beyonce – Love on Top (2011)
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – Like a Virgin & Hollywood (2003)
Eminem – The Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am (2000)
Katy Perry – Roar (2013) (WINNER)
Lady Gaga – Paparazzi (2009)
Madonna – Like a Virgin (1984)
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me (2009)
Best Trending Video
Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti – I Luv It – Geffen / Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!– Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli XCX – Apple– Atlantic Records
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi– Hot Girl Productions (WINNER)
Tinashe – Nasty– Nice Life Recording Company
Best Group
NSYNC – RCA Records
Coldplay – Atlantic Records
Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen