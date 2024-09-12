Taylor Swift, Post Malone win big at MTV VMAs 2024: Check out full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Swift started her speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago, before discussing Malone. “There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music's favourite person to collaborate with,” she shifted her attention to him. It has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma'am.''

Check out the full list of winners of the awards night (excluding Technical awards):

Video of the year

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)– Republic Records

Billie Eilish – Lunch– Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red– Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records (WINNER)

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)

Song of the year

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me– Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us– pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso– Island (WINNER)

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records

Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records

Best new artist

Chappell Roan – Island (WINNER)

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Tyla – Epic Records

Best collaboration

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be– CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones– Columbia Records

Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help– Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight– Republic Records (WINNER)

Best pop

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)

Best hip-hop

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy– OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – Houdini– Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records (WINNER)

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!– CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – fukumean– Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA– Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N– Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – Lifeline– AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long – Made for Me– Def Jam

SZA – Snooze– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (WINNER)

Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good– mega / gamma.

Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best alternative

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records (WINNER)

Bleachers – Tiny Moves– Dirty Hit

Hozier – Too Sweet– Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed– KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – Friendly Fire– This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)– Warner Records

Best rock

Bon Jovi – Legendary– Island

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove– Atlantic Records

Green Day – Dilemma– Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – Human– ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. (WINNER)

U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records

Best Latin

Anitta – Mil Veces– Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – Monaco– Rimas Entertainment

Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón– Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – LaLa – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky– Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería– Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song– Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – City Boys– Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational– Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – Love Me JeJe– Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – Water– FAX Records / Epic Records (WINNER)

Usher, Pheelz – Ruin – mega / gamma

Best K-pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven– BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA – Rockstar– Lloud Co. / RCA Records (WINNER)

NCT Dream – Smoothie– SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – Super Shy– ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – LALALALA– JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu– BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Video for good

Alexander Stewart – if you only knew– FAE grp

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me– Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE – Genesis– Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – In Your Love– Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

MTV push performance of the year

August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes– Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum– CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars– Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU– Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama– Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones– Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control– Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova– Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa– vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – Goddess– Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY– SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyonce – Love on Top (2011)

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – Like a Virgin & Hollywood (2003)

Eminem – The Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am (2000)

Katy Perry – Roar (2013) (WINNER)

Lady Gaga – Paparazzi (2009)

Madonna – Like a Virgin (1984)

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me (2009)

Best Trending Video

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti – I Luv It – Geffen / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!– Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli XCX – Apple– Atlantic Records

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi– Hot Girl Productions (WINNER)

Tinashe – Nasty– Nice Life Recording Company

Best Group

NSYNC – RCA Records

Coldplay – Atlantic Records

Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen