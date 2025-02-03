Times when Taylor Swift could not win a Grammy Award despite several nominations

Follow us on Image Source : X Let's have a look at those years when Taylor Swift did not win a Grammy

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter, attended the Grammy Awards 2025 in a red shimmering minidress in the Chiefs’ signature colour. The international singer, known for her autobiographical songwriting and a vast fanbase known as Swifties, won no Grammy this year. However, this is not the first time that Swift would return home without a Grammy Award. Yes! One of the leading figures in popular music, the singer has won and failed at several Grammy seasons, 67th being one of them. The singer and songwriter has won 14 Grammys so far and has been nominated 58 times. Hence, let's have a look at those years when Taylor Swift won no awards.

50th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift was nominated for the first Grammy Awards in 2008. She earned the Best New Artist nomination but could not bag a trophy that year.

56th Grammy Awards

Taylor also returned home with no wins in 2014. She was nominated in four categories in that year.

Nominations

Best Country Album - Red

Best Country Song - Begin Again

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Highway Don't Care

Album Of The Year - Red

57th Grammy Awards

In 2015 as well, the singer could not grab a Grammy Award despite several nominations.

Nominations

Best Pop Solo Performance - Shake It Off

Song Of The Year - Shake It Off

Record Of The Year - Shake It Off

60th Grammy Awards

Despite two nominations, Taylor could not convert it into a win in 2018.

Nominations

Best Song Written For Visual Media - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Best Country Song - Better Man

61st Grammy Awards

Taylor was nominated in just one category in 2019 and could not take the trophy home.

Nomination:

Best Pop Vocal Album - Reputation

62nd Grammy Award

Despite having three nominations for the 62nd Grammy Award, Taylor could not grab even one trophy in 2020.

Nominations

Best Pop Vocal Album - Lover

Best Pop Solo Performance - You Need To Calm Down

Song Of The Year - Lover

64th Grammy Awards

In 2022, Taylor was again nominated in just one category and could not bag the award.

Nomination

Album Of The Year - Evermore

67th Grammy Awards

This year, Taylor was nominated in six categories. Despite that, the singer could not win a single award in 2025.

Nominations

Best Music Video - Fortnight

Best Pop Vocal Album - THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Us

Song Of The Year - Fortnight

Album Of The Year - THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Record Of The Year - Fortnight

