Times when Taylor Swift could not win a Grammy Award despite several nominations

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter, attended the Grammy Awards 2025 in a red shimmering minidress in the Chiefs’ signature colour. The international singer, known for her autobiographical songwriting and a vast fanbase known as Swifties, won no Grammy this year. However, this is not the first time that Swift would return home without a Grammy Award. Yes! One of the leading figures in popular music, the singer has won and failed at several Grammy seasons, 67th being one of them. The singer and songwriter has won 14 Grammys so far and has been nominated 58 times. Hence, let's have a look at those years when Taylor Swift won no awards.
50th Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift was nominated for the first Grammy Awards in 2008. She earned the Best New Artist nomination but could not bag a trophy that year.
56th Grammy Awards
Taylor also returned home with no wins in 2014. She was nominated in four categories in that year.
Nominations
Best Country Album - Red
Best Country Song - Begin Again
Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Highway Don't Care
Album Of The Year - Red
57th Grammy Awards
In 2015 as well, the singer could not grab a Grammy Award despite several nominations.
Nominations
Best Pop Solo Performance - Shake It Off
Song Of The Year - Shake It Off
Record Of The Year - Shake It Off
60th Grammy Awards
Despite two nominations, Taylor could not convert it into a win in 2018.
Nominations
Best Song Written For Visual Media - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Best Country Song - Better Man
61st Grammy Awards
Taylor was nominated in just one category in 2019 and could not take the trophy home.
Nomination:
Best Pop Vocal Album - Reputation
62nd Grammy Award
Despite having three nominations for the 62nd Grammy Award, Taylor could not grab even one trophy in 2020.
Nominations
Best Pop Vocal Album - Lover
Best Pop Solo Performance - You Need To Calm Down
Song Of The Year - Lover
64th Grammy Awards
In 2022, Taylor was again nominated in just one category and could not bag the award.
Nomination
Album Of The Year - Evermore
67th Grammy Awards
This year, Taylor was nominated in six categories. Despite that, the singer could not win a single award in 2025.
Nominations
Best Music Video - Fortnight
Best Pop Vocal Album - THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Us
Song Of The Year - Fortnight
Album Of The Year - THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Record Of The Year - Fortnight
Also Read: Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce wins Album Of The Year, Sabrina, Shakira bag major awards | See full winner list