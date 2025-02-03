Grammy Awards 2025: Amy Allen became Songwriter of the Year, Doechii bags Best Rap Album, see winner list

Follow us on Image Source : X Grammy Awards 2025: Amy Allen, Doechii bag big awards

The Grammy Awards have a special significance in the music world. Like every year, this time the 67th Grammy is being held on February 2 at the Crypto Town Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, which is premiering in India on 3 February. Some of the Grammy winners have been announced, while the bigger ones are still stored amid performances and several singing gigs.

With an astounding 11 nominations, Beyonce is presently in the lead. Her album Cowboy Carter not only received critical acclaim but also peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Artists like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan are among the other notable nominees.

Grammy 2025 winners so far

Best Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) - Ammy Allen

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) - Daniel Nigro

Best Country Song - Kacey Musgraves

Best Rap Album - Doechii for Alligator Bites Never Heal Song

Best Pop Vocal Album - Sabrina Carpenter for Short N' Sweet

Best Country Album - Beyonce for Cowboy Carter

Posthumous Grammy - Late US President Jimmy Carter for Last Sundays in Plains

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies leads IIFA 2025 nominations with 9 nods, check out full list here