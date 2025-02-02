Laapataa Ladies leads IIFA 2025 nominations with 9 nods, check out full list here

Follow us on Image Source : X Check IFFA Awards 2025 full nomination list here

Bollywood films 'Laapata Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao and the horror comedy films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatak' have received the most nominations in popular categories at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024. The organisers of IIFA Awards 2025 announced the full nomination list on Sunday. In this, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' leads with nine nominations, while 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' directed by Anees Bazmee is at the third spot with seven nominations and Amar Kaushik's 'Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatak' is at the third spot with six nominations.

IIFA Awards to be held in Jaipur

The silver jubilee edition of the IIFA Awards to be held between March 8 and 9 in Jaipur will honour cinematic excellence in 10 categories including Best Film, Best Direction, Best Performance in a Lead Role, Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction and Playback Singer. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will host this year's IFFA along with Kartik Aaryan.

These films got Best Film nomination

The nominees for Best Film are 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank', 'Kill', 'Article 370', and 'Shaitan'. In the Best Direction category, the filmmakers in the race include Kiran Rao, Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Kaushik, Siddharth Anand, Anees Bazmee and Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Nitanshi Goyal, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor will compete for the Best Performance in a Lead Role (Female) award.

These stars are in the race for the Best Acting category

On the other hand, Sparsh Srivastava, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgan have been nominated in the Best Performance in a Lead Role (Male) award category. Chhaya Kadam, Vidya Balan, Janaki Bodiwala, Jyotika and Priyamani are in competition for the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) award. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Fardeen Khan, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Pahwa have secured nominations for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male).

Who will win the award for the negative role?

The nominees for Best Performance in a Negative Role are: Raghav Juyal, R Madhavan, Gajraj Rao, Vivek Gomber and Arjun Kapoor. Sachin-Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi have received two nominations each in the Best Music Direction category. Sachin-Jigar have been nominated for their individual work in 'Stree 2'. Tanishk Bagchi has been nominated for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' along with Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet - Parampara, DJ Chetas, Aadya Rikhari and Amaal Malik.

Who is leading in the race for the playback singer award?

Ram Sampath and A.R. Rahman are nominated in the Best Music Direction category. Singers Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal and Mitraj are nominated for the playback singer award. Shreya Ghoshal has got a double nomination in the Best Playback Singer category for 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Madhubanti Bagchi for 'Stree 2', Rekha Bhardwaj for 'Kill' and Shilpa Rao for 'Fighter' are also nominated in this category.

