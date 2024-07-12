'Tauba Tauba' fever: BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, Suga groove to Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, Suga

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's hit collab 'Tauba Tauba' has even reached South Korea too. Recently, BTS' Golden Maknae, the youngest member of the group joined the trend and did the funky steps in his way. Now, the latest additions to the list are the other members Jimin, J-Hope and Suga. ARMYS have always been updated with the current trends.

The video which is going viral on Instagram in which the trio are perfectly in sync with the song. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the song and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Army be like ap sirf dance karo song hum match kar lenge". Another user wrote, "B in BTS stands for Bollywood". "Is there any Bollywood song that does not fit well with their choreographies ", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

'Bad Newz', the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024. The movie will have Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Also, Ananya Pandey will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. 'Bad Newz' is gonna be full of entertainment for which the audience can't wait.

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "Comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor.

Also Read: Indian 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan's film is emotionally engaging but outdated and tedious

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: KGF star Yash spotted at Mumbai airport