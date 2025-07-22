Tanushree Dutta breaks down in tears, alleges harassment at home, seeks help | Video On Tuesday, former Indian actress Tanushree Dutta created a stir on the internet by sharing a video of herself crying and pleading for help. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been away from the film industry for a long time, but she has now created a stir among her fans with one of her videos. On Tuesday, Tanushree Dutta shared an emotional video of herself on Instagram that left her followers worried. In the clip, the actress is seen crying and pleading for help, revealing that she is being harassed in her own house. Tanushree said that she has been so distressed by the situation that she was forced to seek help from the police.

On Tuesday, she uploaded the video with the caption, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late." In the video, Tanushree said, "Guys I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere hi ghar mein pareshaan kiya jaa raha hai. I just called the cops. They came and asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or day after. I am not well."

Check Tanushree Dutta's Instagram post below:

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress confessed that the constant stress has caused a major decline in her health. "Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4 to 5 saalon mein ki meri tabyat kharab hogyi hai, mei kuch kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon. Mera ghar poora messy ho chuke padaa hua hai. I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids. They came and stealing stuff from my house. I have to do all my work. I am being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me," she further added.

Tanushree Dutta's work front

For the unversed, Tanushree started her acting career with the films 'Chocolate' and 'Ashique Banaya Apne' in 2005. Her film 'Ashique Banaya Apne' was well received by the audience upon its release, especially because of its title track 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Sonu Sood, Ashwini Kalsekar and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Do you know 'Takopi's Original Sin' has an IMDb rating of 9.2? Check streaming details here