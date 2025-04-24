Tahira Kashyap shares life update, calls it 'Tahira 3.0 Version' | See Post Writer and director Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared her life update days after sharing the news of her breast cancer relapse.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director, Tahira Kashyap, who recently shared the news of her breast cancer relapse with her fans, took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared her life update, saying that she is currently working on a script and returning to work with gratitude in her heart.

Tahira's Instagram post

The filmmaker expressed gratitude to the universe and thanked God for giving her another chance to become a better version of herself. In the Instagram post, she uploaded a selfie photo with a laptop screen that had the text related to her current life update. The text written on the laptop screen reads, 'INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE After a brief interim this woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips and a smile beaming through her eyes she mumbles. ME.'

She further added, 'Thank you universe, thank you God for all the challenges and all the blessings. Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn't have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. And so here's to Tahira 3.0 version! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost to be contd.'

Check the post below:

Social media reacts

Reacting to Tahira's Instagram post, several Bollywood celebrities, including her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Aparshakti Khurana, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar and others commented with heart emojis. Check the screengrab of the comment section below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Tahira Kashyap's post

Earlier this month, on April 7, Tahira shared that her breast cancer had relapsed second time after it was first diagnosed in 2018.

