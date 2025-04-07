Tahira Kashyap's resilient 'World Health Day' post on breast cancer relapse motivates netizens Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director-writer Tahira Kashyap fought cancer for years. Now after seven years, the cancer has relapsed.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is known for her outspokenness. She has always spoken openly about her life and health. The one-film-old filmmaker has always been making people aware by posting on Instagram about battling cancer and winning the battle against it. Tahira Kashyap, who fought a long battle with cancer, has once again fallen prey to this serious disease. She struggled with breast cancer 7 years ago and even recovered from it. On Monday, Tahira wrote a note on Instagram and revealed to the world that she is battling cancer again. It is worth noting that today, on World Health Day, Tahira didn't shy away from spreading positivity despite her health conditions.

Tahira's cancer relapses after 7 years

She wrote on Instagram 'The seven-year itch or the power of regular checkups- this is one perspective, I wanted to go with the latter and suggest the same to all those who need to get regular mammograms. Second round for me... I have it again.' Tahira gave a long caption with the post, 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Sometimes life becomes very generous and life throws this same lemon at you again, then you calmly squeeze it in your favourite kala khatta and drink it with good intentions. Because one, it is a better drink and secondly, you know that you will give your best once again.' At the end of this note, she wrote, 'Regular checkups-mammograms do not shy away from calling it breast cancer one more time let's go. Ironically, today is World Health Day. Let us do whatever we can in our ability to take care of ourselves. Absolute gratitude.'

See the post here:

People's reaction

After seeing this post, fans seemed upset and motivated. Reacting to the post, fans expressed concern for her and wrote that she will get well soon. Her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana has also reacted to this post. He wrote in the comment, 'Big tight hug Bhabhi, we are sure you will overcome this too.' At the same time, producer Guneet Monga wrote, 'I love you. I know you will overcome this and come back victorious.' Mimi Mathur wrote, 'You will win the second round too Tahira. Stay firm on your path. Keep going.'

Tahira's journey of cancer and recovery

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she shared a strong message on Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with a bald head, showing the after-effects of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey. Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of fighting cancer. According to ANI, she said, 'Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience and faith. However early diagnosis and affordable treatment are the key to survival and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now look forward to a better future. Let's continue to support each other and raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer because together, we can beat cancer.'

