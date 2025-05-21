Sushmita Sen shares an emotional note on 31 years of winning Miss Universe title | See Post On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen penned an emotional post to celebrate the 31st anniversary of her winning the Miss Universe title. She shared a carousel post and expressed her gratitude to her loved ones.

Actress Sushmita Sen took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and shared an emotional note on her Instagram handle from the moment when she won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of pictures from her Miss Universe journey. May 21 marks 3 years since Sushmita scripts history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. The carousel post shared by Sen includes eleven pictures.

In the caption, she wrote, "21st May 1994 #Manila A historical win that introduced an 18yr old indian girl to the Universe!!! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love…To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure!!!"

Check the post below:

She also thanked god and her parents and wrote, "Thank you God, Maa @subhra51 & Baba @sensubir." Sushmita also accepted that she will always cherish the moment forever and wrote, "Happy 31st Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!!"

"Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling @carogomezfilm #thinkingofyouall & #celebratingyou Here’s to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #India," further added.

For those who don't know, Sushmita made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Dastak' in 1996. The romantic-drama film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and features Sushmita Sen, Mukul Dev and Sharad S Kapoor in the lead roles. Sen was last seen in the television series 'Taali'. However, she made her comeback with the crime thriller series 'Aarya'.

