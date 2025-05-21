Aishwarya Rai arrives at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, netizens call her 'Queen' | Video Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrived at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch the viral video here.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has reached France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Several videos of her arriving at the Nice Airport shared by a fan page went viral on social media. In the video, Aishwarya can be seen in a blue-coloured long trench coat while Aaradhya is seen in a black coat. The Devdas actress greeted the man who welcomed her at the airport with a warm handshake. She was later seen making her way to the car with her daughter.

Fans were quick to react to this video and filled the comment section with heartfelt comments, even calling her a "Queen." One user wrote, "Queen has arrived," and another Instagram user wrote, "Waiting for her new look." One more user commented, "Was eagerly waiting for her." Reportedly, Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 21 and May 22, 2025. The video shared by the page named 'aishwarya_raifan' has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted. For those who don't know, Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut in the year 2002, when her film Devdas premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2002.

Several Bollywood actors also attended the Cannes Film Festival this year. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Cannes debut for the premiere of their upcoming film 'Homebound'. They attended the international film festival along with co-star Vishal Jethwa. Producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan were also seen at the event.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two' alongside Vikram, Karthi and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and Sruti Harihara Subramanian. It is available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

