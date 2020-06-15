Image Source : TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput's 'disturbing' pictures circulate on internet, Maharashtra Cyber Cell warns netizens

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14 at his residence in Bandra. The body of the 34-year-old actor was found hanging by the police. As soon as the news came, many celebrities, as well as the whole of India, poured in their condolences. However, in a shocking turn of events, a lot of 'disturbing' photos of the actor from his bedroom were circulated in a bad state on various social media platforms. And now the Maharashtra cyber cell has warned the netizens of strict actions being taken if the legal guidelines are found to be violated. Not only this, but a lot of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen have also condemned the insensitive move.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Cyber wrote, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."

Further, the cell spoke about the legal actions and wrote, "It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n)."

Netizens were further ordered to delete the photos and refrain from circulating the same, "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n)."

Coming to the celebrities, actress Alia Bhatt shared the message posted by her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her Instagram story that read, "With every high profile death, we find ourselves in the same place- photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet. Each time I find myself saddened and frustrated by the lack of privacy and respect afforded to the people left behind."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt shares sister Shaheen's post after certain photos of now-deceased Sushant Singh Rajput went viral.

Coming back to now-deceased, Sushant Singh Rajput, he was suffering from depression from the last six months and also undergoing treatment in Hinduja Hospital. His servant revealed that the actor was very depressed for the last ten days. He told his servant three days ago that he has paid off all the money lent but he is unsure if he will be able to pay the salaries of his house help or not.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem was performed that took place from 10:30 pm to around 11:30 pm on Sunday. The last rites will be performed on Monday now that his father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai from Patna.

