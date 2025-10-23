Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI gives clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, finds no financial foul play The CBI has filed its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, giving a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The investigation concluded that Sushant died by suicide, with no evidence found against Rhea or any other accused. SSR's family has challenged CBI's closure report.

New Delhi:

Almost five years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in March 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case before a Patna court, giving a clean chit to his former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI had submitted its closure report in both the cases - one that was filed by Sushant’s family in Patna against Rhea and her family for abetment of suicide, and the counter case filed by Rhea against Sushant’s sister and family in a Mumbai court.

Key points from CBI’s closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

As per CBI's closure report, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and Rhea Chakraborty and her family were acquitted of all charges. The CBI investigation found that between June 8 and June 14, 2020 - the day Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra apartment - none of the accused individuals were living with or were present near Sushant. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty had left Sushant’s house on June 8, 2020, and did not return to his flat afterward.

The report further states that Sushant last spoke to Showik on WhatsApp on June 10, 2020. However, there were no calls or communication between between Sushant and Rhea via messages or chats from June 8 to June 14. The CBI also didn't find any evidence of any meeting or contact between Sushant and Rhea or her family during that period.

Shruti Modi, who formerly managed Sushant, had stopped visiting his flat in February 2020 after suffering a leg fracture. Sushant’s sister, Meetu Singh, briefly stayed with him at his Bandra apartment between June 8 and June 12, 2020. However, the investigation didn't find any evidence of any of the accused instigating, pressurising, or threatening Sushant to take his own life.

CBI’s financial findings of Sushant Singh Rajput death case

As per a CBI report, when Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 8, she took along her own belongings - including an Apple laptop and an Apple wristwatch that had been gifted to her by Sushant.

The investigation did not find any evidence of Rhea taking away Sushant’s property or belongings without his information.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were in a live-in relationship for two years

Both Sushant and Rhea were in a live-in relationship from April 2018 until June 2020. At Sushant’s request, his manager had even booked tickets for a Europe trip for both of them in October 2019.

Sushant had even started introducing Rhea as his family. He had told his roommate, Siddharth Pithani, that Rhea was a "part of the family". Hence, any expenses made on her could not be categorised as "cheating" under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation also found that no movable assets were transferred to Rhea.

The CBI report further stated that there was no evidence suggesting that Rhea or her family had threatened or provoked Sushant Singh Rajput to die by suicide in any manner.

The Patna court is scheduled to hear the CBI’s closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on December 20.

