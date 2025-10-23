Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Why the late actor's family plans to challenge CBI’s closure report Sushant Singh Rajput’s family plans to challenge the CBI’s closure report in court, calling it 'incomplete and superficial'. The late actor's family awyer Varun Singh alleged that the agency ignored crucial evidence and failed to submit key documents.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has once again raised questions over CBI's investigation into the late actor’s death. Nearly five years after the tragic incident, the family has decided to challenge the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report in court, calling it "superficial" and "incomplete".

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting Sushant's alleged suicide, was given a clean-chit in the matter sometime back.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleges missing documents and ignored evidence

According to Sushant's family lawyer, Varun Singh, the CBI’s report lacks several crucial details. He claimed that the investigating agency failed to submit key supporting documents along with the chargesheet. “If the CBI truly wanted to present the truth, it should have filed chat records, witness statements, bank transactions, and medical reports in court,” Singh said.

He further claimed that several pieces of evidence were overlooked during the probe, adding, “This investigation appears to be merely for show. We will soon file a petition in court to oppose it.”

What was CBI's closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case?

In its closure report, the CBI stated that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and found no concrete evidence to suggest foul play. The report also mentioned that actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was previously accused by the family, did not misuse Sushant’s money or possessions. In fact, it added that Sushant often referred to Rhea as his "family".

When did Sushant Singh Rajput die?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. He was 34. The initial investigation in the matter concluded that the actor had died by suicide. His former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had been living with him until six days before his death, soon came under the radar.

She was later arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and questioned by several central agencies over allegations of drug use, financial misappropriation, and abetment. Rhea, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, also spent time in custody. Eventually, all charges against the siblings were dropped, clearing them of any wrongdoing. Recently, she even got her passport back.

Rhea hasn't commented on the matter yet.

