Sushant Singh Rajput's 5th Death Anniversary: Sister Shweta shares video and Karan Veer Mehra pay tribute Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta, and TV actor Karan Veer Mehra penned an emotional note on their Instagram handles and remembered him on his fifth death anniversary. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

On the fifth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional video remembering her late brother on social media. In the video, Shweta expressed how much she misses Sushant and reflected on what he truly stood for. She highlighted that Sushant lives on in the hearts of his fans and urged people not to use his name to spread negativity.

Along with the video, she also wrote a lengthy note, "Today is Bhai 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020. Now CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in a process of retrieving it. But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don’t loose heart and don’t loose faith on god or in goodness. Always remember what our Sushant stood for… purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity."

Check the post below:

Karan Veer Mehra pays tribute to Sushant

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra also remembered Sushant by sharing a heartfelt note on Saturday through his Instagram profile. In the carousel post, he shared several throwback pictures with the late actor.

In the post he wrote, "To my Kamini, Although this day remains a black day for the rest of my life, this year pinches a bit more. I am on the road map you set out for me. I wish I could share this with you and make you proud, coz when no one believed in me you did, I myself had started looking for other career options is when you sat me down, with break downs, pro n cons, maths, sciences, engined it all for me, to push me in the right direction. I am not demeaning what I have been blessed with, but the fame, money, prizes, adulation feels a tad bit less with you not around."

Check Karan Veer Mehra's Instagram post below:

Karan concluded his post with a touching poem dedicated to Sushant, "Maine khuda se pucha wo kyun Chhodh gaya mujhe,Uski kyaa majburi thi...“Khuda” ne kaha na kasoor tera tha, Naa galti uski thi, Maine ye kahani likhi hi adhuri thi."

For those unaware, on June 14, 2020, the 'Kai Po Che' actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, sending shockwaves across the nation and the film industry.

