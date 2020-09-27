Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
  Bollywood Drugs Probe: NCB says no link between Karan Johar's alleged 'drug party' and SSR case | UPDATES
On Saturday Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were grilled by the NCB. Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Johar's production house Dharma Productions has been arrested by the NCB on Saturday.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 7:45 IST
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 7:45 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday confirmed that the agency is not probing the alleged 'drug party' video posted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, adding that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The video was posted on July 28, 2019, by Johar that shows several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vickey Kaushal present at the party that took place at his residence.

Later Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an investigation on the matter of celebrities' involvement in the consumption of drugs.

On Saturday during a press address, asked if NCB plans to summon Johar over the alleged 'drug party' video that has surfaced, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director-General told the media: "No, there is no connection of that said video with this case."

Also Read: Bollywood drugs nexus: Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning

There were speculations in the media that Johar might be summoned by the NCB on the matter. However, Jain confirmed that no fresh summons have been sent to any other film personality in the case.

On Saturday Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were grilled by the NCB.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Johar's production house Dharma Productions has been arrested by the NCB on Saturday.

Till date, Jain said, 18 to 19 persons have been arrested in connection as part of the probe into the death of Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bollywood Drug Case | SSR Death Investigation LIVE Updates

  • Sep 27, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will appear before the court today. "We have arrested Kshitij. He will be presented before a Special NDPS court on Sunday. Details will be put before the court," MA Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director General, told the media.

  • Sep 27, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    No clean chit for Bollywood actresses as of now

    NCB thinks the actresses are hiding something therefore sources claim that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the probing agency next week.

  • Sep 27, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has moved the Delhi High Court seeking urgent interim directions from the court restraining media from running shows or publishing articles against her in connection with the drug probe which emerged out following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week.

    The petition filed through advocates Himanshu Yadav, Aman Hingorani and Shweta Hingorani claims that Rakul Preet has been in Hyderabad for a film shoot and was shocked to see media reports in the evening of September 29 to the effect that the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned her to appear before it in Mumbai on September 24 in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Rhea Chakraborty's drugs case.

    -IANS

  • Sep 27, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which quizzed Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Friday and Saturday in connection with the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has seized their mobile phones.

    An NCB source said, "The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act."

    -IANS

