Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, catches attention of Ankita Lokhande

Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, catches attention of Ankita Lokhande

The rare picture of Sushant Singh Rajput shared by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has garnered a lot of love from social media users, including his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress posted a red heart emoji on the picture.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 17:52 IST
Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, catches attention of Ankita
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI

Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, catches attention of Ankita Lokhande

Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday walked down the memory lane and treated Sushant's fans with one of his childhood pictures. In the image, late Sushant Singh Rajput is seen flaunting his innocent look as he looked closely into the camera. "Those twinkling eyes... reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput," Shweta captioned the image.

The rare picture of Sushant has garnered a lot of love from social media users, including his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Ankita posted a red heart emoji on the picture.

Hours later, Shweta posted another picture of her late brother Sushant praying with folded hands. "PRAY.... Because when prayers are heard miracles happen," she wrote.

Shweta has been quite active on various social media platforms and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of the late actor. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram

Treasured Memories ❤️

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Sushant died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau have been investigating his case.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X