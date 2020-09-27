Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood drug probe: Ex-Dharma man Kshitij R. Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij R. Prasad to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 3, officials said here. Prasad has been accused of procuring narcotics from a businessman and is directly or indirectly connected with several peddlers or suppliers who have been arrested in the ongoing case investigations so far. However, he has denied all the charges against him and claimed that he was being framed in the case.

A former employee of Dharma Productions, Prasad was nabbed on Saturday evening by the NCB after his sustained interrogation subsequent to his name cropping up during the probe of the other accused. He was produced before a Magistrate Court by the NCB seeking his remand for nine days, but the court granted remand for six days till October 3.

His arrest came hours after he was grilled by the NCB after his name cropped up during the interrogation of another co-accused.

"We have arrested Kshitij. He will be presented before a Special NDPS court on Sunday. Details will be put before the court," MA Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director General, told the media.

Jain said that no fresh summons have been sent to any other film personality in the case.

The NCB also completed questioning of film actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, besides a former aide of Padukone, Karishma Prakash, said Jain.

Till date, Jain said, 18-19 persons have been arrested in connection with the drugs angle probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

