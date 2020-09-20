Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: Forensic experts, CBI to hold conclusive discussion on cause of actor's death

Following instructions from the Supreme Court, the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case was handed over to the CBI. The Mumbai Police had questioned several witnesses, conducted forensic probes but did not test the crucial viscera sample. Subsequently, on the request of the CBI, leading forensic experts of AIIMS were asked to examine the lapses in the initial investigations, primarily the forensic aspects. The experts were also given the viscera sample.

The AIIMS team led by one of the top forensic experts of India, Sudhir Gupta, was asked to find out any tampering of evidence on the scene of crime or omission of any forensic sign by the Mumbai Police or the panel of doctors which conducted the post-mortem. The AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to make on the spot assessment of the sequence of events and scrutinise the documents related to forensics.

By early next week, AIIMS forensic experts and CBI officials will hold conclusive discussion on the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly found hanging in the bedroom of his duplex flat in Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, a senior IPS officer in Mumbai Police said that all possible efforts were made to preserve all forensic samples, documentary evidence and other materials related to the case.

“We have been investigating several sensitive and high profile cases. Mumbai Police are thoroughly professional as far as quality of investigation is concerned,” the officer said.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage