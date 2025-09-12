Supreme Court rejects Kangana Ranaut's plea over farmers' protest tweet, says 'You've added spice' Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's social media posts during the farmers' protest caused controversy, leading to a legal case that reached the Supreme Court. The court on Friday refused to hear her petition, forcing her to withdraw it.

New Delhi:

The Court has refused to hear her petition seeking to quash a case related to the farmers' protest. Kangana later withdrew her petition. According to LiveLaw, the Court said it would not comment on her tweet, as doing so could affect the trial. It noted that the post was not just a simple retweet but also included her own remarks. Kangana had sought the cancellation of a case filed in Punjab over alleged defamatory comments she made during the 2020–21 farmers' protest.

Who filed a case against Kangana?

For the unversed, the defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut was filed in 2021 in the Bathinda Court of Punjab by 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur. The complaint alleged that Kangana made defamatory statements about her in a tweet. Kangana had retweeted a post that included Mahinder Kaur’s photo and claimed she was the same "Bilkis Bano Dadi" who participated in the Shaheen Bagh protest.

What did the court say?

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta refused to entertain Kangana’s petition and advised her to withdraw it, which she did. As the hearing started, Justice Sandeep Mehta objected to the nature of the tweet, stating, "What about your comments? It was not a simple re-tweet. You have added your own comments. You have added spice,

When Kangana's lawyer argued that she had already given an explanation, the court said that such explanations should be presented before the lower court. The lawyer also mentioned that Kangana cannot travel to Punjab, to which the bench responded that she can request an exemption from personal appearance.

As the lawyer continued to press the argument, the court warned that further discussion might lead to adverse remarks that could weaken her defence. Justice Mehta said, "Don't ask us to comment on what is written in the tweet. It may prejudice your trial. You may have a valid defence."

