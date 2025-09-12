Eternal Love actor Alan Yu Menglong passes away at 37 after tragic fall in Beijing Well-known Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong has passed away after falling from a building in Beijing. He was 37 years old.

New Delhi:

Popular Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong has passed away at the age of 37 after falling from a building in Beijing. According to Asia One, the tragic news that the star had fallen to his death was confirmed by his management team on Weibo in a statement on September 11. Any criminal involvement has been ruled out by the police.

The statement reads, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong." The news of his demise has sent a wave of sadness through the entertainment industry and among fans across Asia. Fans have expressed their grief and sorrow on social media platforms.

Tributes flood social media following the actor's death

One Twitter user wrote, "A huge part of me didn't want to believe and wished hard that it would just be a rumour. May you rest in peace, Yu Menglong truly appreciated you as Bai Zhen in TMOPB life is truly just so short; he was only 37."

Another X user wrote, "It was too sudden and everyone in shock Even I still can't believe this.... Rest in peace, Yu ge May you find the beautiful place."

Alan Yu Menglong's known shows

Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong featured in several hit television shows in his acting career. According to IMDb, his notable projects include 'The Legend of White Snake', 'Eternal Love', 'Love Game in Eastern Fantasy', 'All Out of Love' and others. It is worth noting that the actor won the Golden Bud Network Film and Television award for 'The Legend of White Snake' in the 'Breakthrough Actor of the Year' category.

