Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry shines in motion posters | See Post Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra's spicy chemistry can be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's motion pictures. The film will be release on Gandhi Jayanti.

New Delhi:

Dharma Productions shared the motion posters of their upcoming family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on Monday. While Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry looks good in it, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra's pairing is garnering attention.

It also seems like the pair of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together to execute a wicked plan to take revenge against Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. While the story does not seem very clear yet, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari motion posters are giving vintage Dharma vibes.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser will be out soon

The producer of the film, Karan Johar, shared information related to the teaser of the film on his Instagram. 'Mandap Sajega, Mehfil Jamegi. But the entry of Sunny and Tulsi will change the entire script,' read his caption.

Along with this, Karan revealed that the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser will be released this Friday, i.e. 28 August, while the movie will be released in theatres on October 2.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was wrapped recently

The shooting of the film has been completed recently. Giving information about this, the cast of the film had posted pictures on social media, in which the entire starcast was seen in one photo. During this, everyone also wore a special kind of T-shirt.

In these pictures, Varun was seen with Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan, along with the other cast members. 'SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Main phir se aa raha hoon Shashank Khaitan ke direction mein,' read his caption.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Manish Paul and Akshay Oberoi will also be seen in lead roles in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. Earlier, this film was also going to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. But later its name was changed to the current title.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit theatres on October 2, 2025.

