Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release date: Know when will Varun-Janhvi’s comedy drama hit theatres

The makers of the most anticipated film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, have announced the release date of the Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer on Monday. This romantic drama film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Read further to know the release date here.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari release date out

For the unversed, earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on September 12, 2025, but now, the comedy-drama film will hit the silver screens worldwide on October 2, 2025. Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled the first look of Varun Dhawan, who will play the role of Sunny in this film. Besides Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf and Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra in the pivotal roles.

On Monday, the makers of the film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' shared the release date announcement poster on the social media platforms. The caption of the post reads, "Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!"

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to clash with 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

It is significant to note that the romantic comedy drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' featuring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor will witness a box office clash with the Kannada-language mythological action thriller film 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' starring Rishab Shetty, on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

