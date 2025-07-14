The Revolutionaries First Look: Amazon Prime Video unveil first look of Rohit Saraf-Bhuvan Bam period drama The makers of the period drama series 'The Revolutionaries' released the first look on Monday, July 14, 2025. The drama series features Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles.

The first look of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming period drama series 'The Revolutionaries' has been released by the makers today, July 14, 2025. The television series revolves around the story of young Indian freedom fighters who fight against British colonial control. The film features Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf, LaapataaLadies star Pratibha Ranta, famous YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam, Pratik Motwani, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah in the lead roles.

The 56-second-long promo video showcases the revolutionaries taking up arms against the colonial rulers. For the unversed, the period drama series is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

The Revolutionaries' release date

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series is adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s celebrated and widely acclaimed book, 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom'. Talking about its release date, the drama series is currently in production and will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2026.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Rohit Saraf, who rose to fame for his role in the romantic comedy series 'Micmatched', was last seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' alongside Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan. Pratibha Ranta was last seen in Kiran Rao's comedy drama film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Renowned YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the second season of 'Taaza Khabar' season 2, which was released in September 2024. Actor Pratik Motwani, who is best known for his work in television series like 'Special OPS', 'Avroth: The Siege Within' and 'Bajao', will be next seen in 'The Diddle', and is also a part of the untitled Karishma Kohli/ Ileana D'Cruz project.

