Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra starrer will release on this day Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's most awaited film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, remains in the news. A new update has come out regarding this romantic-comedy film.

Fans loved the on-screen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the highly appreciated Amazon Prime Video film Bawaal. After this, both of them are going to be seen together on the big screen once again. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's name is included in the list of most awaited films of this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic-comedy film. Earlier, the film was to be released on April 18, 2025, but now, cinema lovers will have to wait a little longer to see it. The makers have announced the new release date of the film. Let us know on which day the movie will hit the big screen.

Varun-Janhvi's pair will be seen together for the second time

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari film has been in the news since its announcement. When the makers informed the fans that Jhanvi and Varun would be seen in the lead roles, the fans' excitement knew no bounds. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether the pair wins the hearts of the people once again or not.

The film will be released on this day

Varun and Janhvi's much-awaited film is being made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shashank Khaitan has taken the responsibility of directing it. Let us tell you that Shashank has worked in many popular films like Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Well, the makers have announced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's new release date. According to the official announcement, the film will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast

Talking about the cast of the film, it includes the names of Sanya Malhotra, Manish Paul and Rohit Saraf. At the same time, Varun Dhawan's upcoming films include films like Border 2 and Bhediya 2. Apart from this, Janhvi has projects like Param Sundari and South star Ram Charan's film RC 16.

