New update on Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for Prabhas-Deepika starrer soon A month's shoot for the sequel of 'Kalki 2898 AD' was done along with the first part. Now, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to start shooting for the sequel very soon.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' rocked the box office in 2024. With a great collection, the film managed to win the title of India's fifth highest grossing movie. The audience liked Amitabh Bachchan's performance along with Prabhas, Deepika and Kamal Haasan in the first part. However, Big B got less screen time in the film. Now, reports suggest that Senior Bachchan's character is going to be bigger in the sequel of the film.

New update on Kalki 2898 AD

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' had already announced the sequel of the film which made the fans excited. Now, new information has come out about the sequel, according to which Big B is going to start shooting very soon to play the role of Ashwatthama once again in the film. Let us tell you that the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' had already revealed that they had done a month's shoot for the sequel along with the first part.

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting in May

A source close to the film revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting in May and his screen time has been increased in the sequel. The shooting is expected to continue till June 15 and after that, Amitabh will start the next season of KBC in July. The next season of the quiz show will be telecast in August.' The source further said, 'In the sequel, his and Bhairav's story will move forward and his role in saving Sumati's unborn child will be further expanded. It will be even more spectacular than the previous part as Prabhas and Bachchan will also face the evil Supreme Commander Yaskin. That is, three giants will clash with each other.'

About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD' was released last year. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin in which Prabhas was seen in the role of Bhairav. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan impressed the fans by playing the character of Ashwatthama. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone was seen in the role of Sumati and Kamal Haasan in the role of Supreme Yaskin. Disha Patani also has a special appearance in the film.

