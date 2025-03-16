War 2: YRF's 'mayhem in cinemas' promise excites fans, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer gets its release date Yash Raj Films has promised fans on social media that 'War 2' will create a stir in theaters. The release date of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has also been announced on Sunday.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) created a stir with a social media post on Sunday. They shared a fan-made video which gives a glimpse of Aditya Chopra's spy universe. It also talks about the much-awaited action thriller War 2. The film will be released in theaters on August 14, 2025. Hrithik Roshan's famous character Kabir and South superstar Jr NTR will be seen together in it. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in this film.

YRF's post

Recently, Yash Raj shared this video on its official social media handle. It shows a group chat of the characters of the spy universe. Apart from Kabir, characters like Pathan, his partner Rubai, Tiger and his partner Zoya can be seen in this chat. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are also seen in the video, they will soon join this universe with a film called Alpha. There is a fun conversation between all the characters in the chat, but suddenly, everyone is removed from the group. Then Junior NTR enters the chat in the name of 'X Master', which surprises everyone, including Kabir.

Makers made a special promise to the fans

This fan-made video has also been praised by the makers of the film. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, 'Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 ... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…'

Ayan is directing the film

Talking about War 2, Kiara Advani will also be seen in this film, along with Hrithik and Junior NTR. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukherji, the Brahmastra director. Earlier, War was directed by Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker known for Fighter and Pathaan.

