Sunny Deol meets Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, expresses admiration: 'His songs have stayed with me'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol who was recently seen in war drama film Border 2 met Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj. The actor even posted pictures of his interaction with the singer on his social media expressing admiration and gratitude.

In the pictures, the two of them can be seen having a conversation and enjoying a meal. Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj even thanked the actor for the visit.

Sunny Deol meets Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj

Sunny Deol expressed his admiration for Satinder Sartaaj’s music, revealing that 'his songs have stayed with me" ever since he first listened to them in 2021. He even mentioned that he has a playlist of Sartaaj's songs.

He captioned the post as, "Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs which I am listing to most of the time. I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film Gabru, a film very close to my heart, both the songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then. Finally, we did… and spent a beautiful evening together. Truly love Sartaaj’s music." Take a look below:

Thanking Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, Satinder Sartaaj wrote, "Thank you so much @iamsunnydeol bhaji for visiting & honouring me It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious & calm presence Love & respect always Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan - Dr. Satinder Sartaaj."

About Satinder Sartaaj

For the unversed, Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj is known for his poetic lyrics and over the years, he has delivered several hit songs which includes Udaarian, Sajjan Raazi, Titli, Rutba. The singer was recently heard in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He sung the song, Jaiye Sajana alongside Jasmine Sandlas. The song was composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

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