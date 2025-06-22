Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet: Karisma Kapoor attends memorial service along with Saif Alia Khan-Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12. Today, on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor attended his prayer meeting.

New Delhi:

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur's last rites were performed on June 19. Today, on June 22, his prayer meet was organised in Delhi. Karisma Kapoor reached the capital to attend his memorial service. Karisma's sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also seen in the prayer meeting of late Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma's children also attend the prayer meet

Sunjay's family organised his prayer meeting in Delhi. Karisma Kapoor reached here with her children. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also seen with her. The prayer meet was held in the Darbar Hall of the Taj Palace in New Delhi. All five had also attended his funeral on June 19 in the capital.

Died due to a heart attack

While playing a polo match in London, Sunjay Kapur suddenly fell on the ground. According to some reports, it was said that he swallowed a bee during the game, due to which he suffered a heart attack. However, in the official statement issued by his company, the cause of death was stated only as a heart attack.

Sunjay-Karisma got married in 2003

Netizens have praised Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for being with Karisma in difficult times. Let us tell you that Karisma and Sunjay got married in the year 2003. They have two children: a son and a daughter. However, Karisma and Sunjay Kapur got divorced in the year 2016. The court then handed over the custody of the children to Karisma, but despite this, Sunjay remained connected to his children. He had bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the upbringing of the children, which gave an interest of Rs 10 lakh every month. Along with this, he also transferred one of his bungalows to Karisma.

