Sunjay Kapur's last video: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband was given CPR at the polo field | Watch The last video of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman, Sunjay Kapur, has surfaced, which is just a few minutes before his death. The video is from the polo field, where he was lying unconscious on the ground.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman, Sunjay Kapoor, died in England on June 12. He was 53 years old. It was said that he was playing polo at the time when he suffered a heart attack. This tragic incident not only shocked his family and friends, but also gave a big shock to the entire business world. Sunjay's last rites were performed on June 19, a week after his death. Now, just a day after this, the last video of the actor has surfaced, which was shot just moments before his death.

Sunjay's last video

According to reports, Sunjay Kapoor was playing a polo match in England when he suddenly stopped the game and said that he had swallowed something. It was said that he had swallowed a fly, after which he started having trouble breathing and then suffered a heart attack. He was given CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on the spot, but his life could not be saved. About a week after Sunjay Kapoor's death, an alleged last rescue video of him has surfaced. This video was shared by hockey player and Sunjay's close friend Ajit Nandal on the social media platform X (earlier Twitter). He said that this video is of the same polo match in which Sunjay's team was competing with Sajjan Jaisal's team.

Watch the video here:

Sunjay can be seen unconscious in the video

In the video, a person is seen lying unconscious on the ground and is being given CPR. Although the face is not visible in the video, Ajit Nandal claims that he is Sunjay Kapoor. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of the video, but the scene in the field matches Sunjay Kapoor's last pictures. He was cremated in Delhi on June 19. His current wife Priya Sachdev, ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their two children Kian and Samaira were present at the final farewell. The children's eyes were moist during the funeral, and Karisma Kapoor also looked very emotional. The next day, on June 20, Karisma returned to Mumbai with both the children.

Even after divorce, he had a deep bond with the children

Sunjay Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor got divorced in 2016. The court handed over the custody of the children to Karisma, but despite this, Sunjay remained connected to his children. He had bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the upbringing of the children, which gave an interest of Rs 10 lakh every month. Along with this, he also transferred one of his bungalows to Karisma. This chapter of Sunjay's life tells that even if relationships change, a father's love for his children never changes. Kian and Samaira were extremely close to him and his sudden demise is an irreparable loss for the family.

